Five AJK legislators join PTI in meeting with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Five members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), showing full confidence in his prudent policies and leadership.

The MLAs included Ali Shan Soni, Ali Raza Bukhari, Sagheer Chughtai, former Speaker Anwarul Haq, and former minister Shahzad Chaudhry.

They expressed full trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, vision and the PTI's policies.

The legislators lauded the prime minister the way he steered the country out of economic crisis through prudent and coordinate strategy and he contested the case of Kashmir as well as islam at international level.

The MLAs told the prime minister that they decided to join the PTI after getting inspired by PTI's vision and practical measures and with an objective to carry forward his vision.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, and PTI leaders including Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kiani, Arshad Dad, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and others also attended the meeting.