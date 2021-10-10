UrduPoint.com

Five Alleged Dacoits Arrested By PHP

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) five alleged dacoits planning for criminal activities were arrested during an operation conducted here on Sunday, As per directives of SP PHP Multan Region Madam Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials taking all measures to control crime on roads by launching comprehensive crackdown against criminals.

A team of PHP led by Sub-Inspector Zaffar Iqbal was on routine patrolling when they stopped five suspicious persons near grid station.

The officials recovered one Kalashnikov, a pistol and rounds from their possession during body search and arrested all of them.

The criminals have been handed over to Danewal police station and application for registration of FIR against them has been submitted.

The police sources said that record of all these criminals has been checked in which two of them were listed among wanted criminals of the district.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals, police sources added.

