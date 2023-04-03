Five alleged gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money, mobile phones, and gambling tools from their possession during a raid here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police acting on tip of raided a den and arrested seven gamblers red-handed while gambling.

Taxila police registered a case against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar circle Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team, saying that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and that the crackdown will continue against those involved in such crimes.