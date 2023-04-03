UrduPoint.com

Five Alleged Gamblers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Five alleged gamblers held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money, mobile phones, and gambling tools from their possession during a raid here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police acting on tip of raided a den and arrested seven gamblers red-handed while gambling.

Taxila police registered a case against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar circle Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team, saying that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and that the crackdown will continue against those involved in such crimes.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Circle Taxila Saddar Waqas Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian E ..

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian Envoy

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

1 hour ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.0 ..

Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.08%: Federal Minister for Clima ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.