Five Alleged Motorcycles Lifters Arrested In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Five suspected of motorcycles lifting were arrested by Saudabad Police during patrolling in its jurisdiction.
The police have recovered over two kilograms marijuana,12mini-packs of heroine and one reportedly stolen motorcycle from the suspects,said a police spokesman on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Sattar, Waseem son of Rafique, Zahid son of Shahid, Ahsan son of Yousuf and Muhammad Nasir son of Yameen.
The accused were said to be involved in different criminals activities registered with Saudabad and Malir Cantonment police stations.