Five alleged outlaws abduct 14 year old girl in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by influential at Mauza Tibbi Araen, tehsil Alipur in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a student of Class 9 namely (S) was allegedly abducted by five alleged outlaws identified as Yasir, Jafar, Baqar and another two unknown outlaws.

Police registered the case and started search for the alleged outlaws.

The parents of the girl demanded of government to help in tracing the abducted girl.