UrduPoint.com

Five Alleged Outlaws Abduct 14 Year Old Girl In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Five alleged outlaws abduct 14 year old girl in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by influential at Mauza Tibbi Araen, tehsil Alipur in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a student of Class 9 namely (S) was allegedly abducted by five alleged outlaws identified as Yasir, Jafar, Baqar and another two unknown outlaws.

Police registered the case and started search for the alleged outlaws.

The parents of the girl demanded of government to help in tracing the abducted girl.

Related Topics

Police Student Muzaffargarh Alipur Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.