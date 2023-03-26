UrduPoint.com

Five Alleged Robbers Held

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 11:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five dacoits and recovered five motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Balochni police raided and arrested three gangsters identified as Munawar Hussain, Azhar and Riaz while their four accomplices manged to escape.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity and other cases.

The police recovered three motorcycles, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from the outlaws.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Force arrested two criminals identified as Azeem and Rameesh, belonging to Lahore after an encounter on Canal Road, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

SHO Mansoorabad Umar Sarfraz Cheema said the outlaws were escaping after committing a dacoity when patrolling dolphin team No.12 intercepted them near underpass on Canal Road and asked them to surrender but they opened fire on the police team.

The dolphin force also returned fire in self-defence and succeeded in overpowering both the bandits. The criminals were shifted to police station.

The police recovered two motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones,cash and looted items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

