Open Menu

Five Alleged Terrorists Of Banned Outfits Held

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Five alleged terrorists of banned outfits held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five suspected terrorists belong to banned outfits from various parts of the province.

According to CTD spokesman, the department conducted 81 intelligence based operations in different districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident of terrorism, during which 83 suspected persons were interrogated. Of whom, 5 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The outlaws were identified as Shobin Khan, Bakht Sher, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Khizer belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan.

The CTD recovered 500 grams explosives, two detonators, 10 feet safety fuse, a pistol 30 bore, five bullets, 43 pamphlets of the banned organization, 54 stickers, 2 flags, two mobile phones and Rs 11,995 in cash from their possession.

The spokesman said the outlaws had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places. The police have registered 4 cases against the alleged terrorists in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 341 combing operations were also conducted during the current week withthe help of local police and security agencies, 18549 people were checked, 44 suspectswere arrested, 36 FIRs were registered and 9 recoveries were made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Police Punjab Mobile Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

57 minutes ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

57 minutes ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

3 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

3 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan