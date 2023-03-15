Five alleged thieves held, stolen items recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Cantt police station on Wednesday arrested five alleged thieves and recovered stolen items and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against the criminals and anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

During these actions, the Cantt police team led by SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch arrested three accused including Hamad son of Muhammad Zamir resident of Niaziababd, Diyal road, Muhammad Yasir son of Atta Ullah Marwat resident of Lakki Marwat and Muhammad Asim son of Zafar Khan Marwat resident of Fazal Raheem Colony.

The police also recovered a mobile phone and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from them.

In another action, the Cantt police traced a case of theft and arrested two accused Rizwan son of Shahnawaz and Jahangir son of Muhammad Ameer residents of Suhailabad. The police recovered a stolen goat worth Rs 80,000 from them.