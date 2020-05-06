Five among 3 POs arrested; 1.5 Kg opium seized in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered 1.510 kg opium narcotics from them.

Police sources said on Wednesday that on the direction DPO Faisal Gulzar, during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers team of various Police Stations have conducted raids at different place under their jurisdiction and arrested two drug pusher and recovered 1.

510 Kg Opium from them.

They were Muhammad Riaz and Saifullah.

Similarly, Police have also arrested three proclaimed offenders identified as Shaheen Shah, Muhammad Azhar and Muhammad Waqar. They were involved in separate cases and placed in category-A.

Police have registered cases and started further investigation.