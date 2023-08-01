Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

In a series of successful operations, the local police in Taxila and Wah have claimed to be arrested five suspects on Tuesday, wanted in various criminal cases

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :In a series of successful operations, the local police in Taxila and Wah have claimed to be arrested five suspects on Tuesday, wanted in various criminal cases.

According to a police spokesman, the first arrest took place in Wah Saddar, where the police apprehended a man identified as Saeed, wanted in connection with a murder case. Saeed allegedly shot his old friend, Amir, three weeks ago when the latter objected to a visit to his house in his absence.

Following the incident, the accused managed to evade capture, but diligent efforts by the police, employing human and digital intelligence, led to his arrest. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the murder.

In another case, a man wanted in a cheque dishonor case, dating back to 2020, was arrested by the police.

Moreover, in a separate operation, the Wah Cantonment police arrested Jawad and his accomplice, Abdullah, for their involvement in fleecing people through fraudulent means. The suspects allegedly provided unsuspecting victims with fake appointment letters, deceiving them for personal gains.

Similarly, the police arrested Rizwan, who was wanted for defrauding people using various pretexts. The case against him had been registered in the previous year.

These arrests mark a significant success for local law enforcement agencies in curbing criminal activities and bringing offenders to justice.

The police continue to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order in the twin cities, providing reassurance to residents and deterring potential wrongdoers.