Five areas earmarked in Bahawalpur for Urban Forestation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Urban Forestation is indispensable for keeping the environment clean and steps are being taken in this regard.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while presiding over a meeting at his office here Monday.

He told that five places have been earmarked in Bahawalpur for Urban Forestation including three parks of Satellite Town and Shahdarah Park and Mango Orchard Farm near Deewanwali Pully.

He told that plants suitable to the indigenous climate will be planted at these areas.

Deputy Commissioner asked Parks and Horticulture Authority to maintain green belts and parks of the city and beautify them with more plants and trees.