Five Areas Sealed In Rawalpindi Over An Increase In COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi has sealed various parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi has sealed various parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety.

According to a notification issued here, the areas which have been sealed from November 10 midnight till November 19, include Fauji Foundation University, New Lalazar, Government Girls High school, Kahuta, Satellite Town and Abassi abad.

The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 �,5(1)e,5(1)(f)of "the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control)Act 2020"to ensure public safety,control exit and entry and conserve lives.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease, the notification elaborated.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt�Anwar ul Haq told media that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality. He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

