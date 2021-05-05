UrduPoint.com
Five Areas Sealed Over Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:42 PM

The district administration Rawalpindi on the directives of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Commission has sealed five parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Rawalpindi on the directives of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Commission has sealed five parts of the city and Cantonment areas to ensure public safety.

According to a notification issued here, the areas which have been sealed from May 4/5 midnight till May 13, 9pm include Khayban Shumali, Asghar Mall Scheme, Satellite Town, D-Block, ARL colony Morgah and 26-Afandi colony.

The notification said that the decision was taken in the larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under the Punjab Infectious Disease Act,2020 to ensure public safety, conserve lives, maintain peace and tranquillity.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease, the notification elaborated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq told the media that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality. He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

