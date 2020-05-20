UrduPoint.com
Five Arms Handlers Arrested In Sargodha

Five arms handlers arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested five arms handlers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five arms handlers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman Wednesday said that during continued drive against anti-social elements; teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places in their respective jurisdictions and arrested five accused and recovered 2 pistol 30 bore, 3 riffle 444 and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Waqas, Abid Sultan,Bilal Yasin, Muhammad Ameer and Ghulam Yasin.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

