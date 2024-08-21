Open Menu

Five Arrested, 10 Cases For Overpricing

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Five arrested, 10 cases for overpricing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 1,555 locations, leading to the arrest of five

individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told media on Wednesday that 10 cases had been registered

for the violations of government-set prices while a fine of Rs 500,000 had also been imposed

on 89 violators.

The DC said magistrates were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction

process in fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices.

The administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved

prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being

taken against those failing to comply.

The assistant commissioners are conducting surprise inspections and overseeing dengue teams to ensure

larvae removal and compliance.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Sale Price Market Media All

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

11 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

11 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

22 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

25 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

24 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

25 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

25 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

25 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

30 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

30 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan