Five Arrested, 10 Cases For Overpricing
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 1,555 locations, leading to the arrest of five
individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told media on Wednesday that 10 cases had been registered
for the violations of government-set prices while a fine of Rs 500,000 had also been imposed
on 89 violators.
The DC said magistrates were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction
process in fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices.
The administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved
prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being
taken against those failing to comply.
The assistant commissioners are conducting surprise inspections and overseeing dengue teams to ensure
larvae removal and compliance.
