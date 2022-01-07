Five Arrested, 10.4-kg Hashish Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:31 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested five drug-pushers and recovered narcotics from them.
Police said that during continuing drive against drug-paddlers and criminals, team of Urban Area police conducted raids and arrested five accused and recovered 10.
4-kg hashish from them.
They were identified as Sajawal, Pervaiz Akhter, Mehmood Ijaz, Muhammad Ashraf and Hamad Ali.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.