SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday, in a crackdown, arrested five kite sellers and recovered 1,370 kites with 40 string rolls.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids in various areas and arrested Ahmed Nawaz,Afaq, Ashfaq, Rehman and Sqlain.

Police also registered separate cases against the accused.