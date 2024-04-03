Five arrested, 13bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five robbers

and recovered 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said policemen conducted raids and arrested Khalid, Rizwan

and Naeem who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other

cases.

The police recovered 11 motorcycles, two motorcycle rickshaws, weapons and other

items.

Meanwhile, police also conducted a raid in Kamal Abad graveyard and arrested

Muhammad Ahmad and Ghulam Abbas besides recovering two motorcycles, weapons,

cash, mobile phones and other items.