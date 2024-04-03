Five Arrested, 13bikes, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five robbers
and recovered 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, cash, weapons and other items.
A police spokesman said policemen conducted raids and arrested Khalid, Rizwan
and Naeem who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other
cases.
The police recovered 11 motorcycles, two motorcycle rickshaws, weapons and other
items.
Meanwhile, police also conducted a raid in Kamal Abad graveyard and arrested
Muhammad Ahmad and Ghulam Abbas besides recovering two motorcycles, weapons,
cash, mobile phones and other items.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted5 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania5 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations6 minutes ago
-
Modi regime’s denounced for economic exploitation of IIOJK’s natural wealth6 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 45th death anniversary of ZAB6 minutes ago
-
Business community demand boosting security around markets6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat hold meeting for peaceful conduct of by-election in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Food Authority quick action against adulteration mafia26 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony held46 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers conducted1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain dry, partially clouding in KP1 hour ago
-
NEPRA grants 1,596 net-metering licenses in FY-2023/241 hour ago