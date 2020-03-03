UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, 14 Kg Charas Recovered In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Five arrested, 14 kg charas recovered in Karachi

The Excise Department of Karachi Police have arrested five accused and recovered 14.5 kilograms charas and 570 grams heroin in four successful operations during the last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Excise Department of Karachi Police have arrested five accused and recovered 14.5 kilograms charas and 570 grams heroin in four successful operations during the last week.

The Excise police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Harjee Mul along with his team took action near gate No. 1 Jamshed Park and arrested accused Akhtar and recovered 500 grams of heroin.

Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Mohammad Zubair Lakho, along with his team, arrested Imran Khan from Saadi Town and recovered 1080 grams of charas and 45 grams of heroin.

AETO Javed Rasheed along with his team recovered 12 kilograms and 189g of charas and 670 grams of (Ice) Myth from the possession of accused Manzoor Hussain and Shafiq Raza from Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area.

ETO Mohammad Zubair Lakho also arrested Syed Mohammad Mahdi, from Safoora Goth, and recovered 1180 grams of charas and 25 grams of heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated Excise Police Karachi on successful operations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Police Ajmer Jamshed From

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

25 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

37 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

37 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

40 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.