Five arrested, 14 kg charas recovered in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Excise Department of Karachi Police have arrested five accused and recovered 14.5 kilograms charas and 570 grams heroin in four successful operations during the last week.

The Excise police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Harjee Mul along with his team took action near gate No. 1 Jamshed Park and arrested accused Akhtar and recovered 500 grams of heroin.

Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Mohammad Zubair Lakho, along with his team, arrested Imran Khan from Saadi Town and recovered 1080 grams of charas and 45 grams of heroin.

AETO Javed Rasheed along with his team recovered 12 kilograms and 189g of charas and 670 grams of (Ice) Myth from the possession of accused Manzoor Hussain and Shafiq Raza from Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area.

ETO Mohammad Zubair Lakho also arrested Syed Mohammad Mahdi, from Safoora Goth, and recovered 1180 grams of charas and 25 grams of heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated Excise Police Karachi on successful operations.