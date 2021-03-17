Five arrested, 2.460 kg hash seized in sargodha

The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Wednesday.

Police said here that the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five accused --Sajjad Hussain,Karamat Hassan,Shahbaz Ahmed,Suleman and Akbar Ali,besides recovered 2.4 kg hashish, 80 litres of liquor and two pistols 30 bore from them.

Separated cases were registered against them.