Five arrested, 5kg hashish seized in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, a Sahiwal police station team conducted raids at various places and arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered 5.

120kg hashish and 60 litres of liquor from them. They were identified as-Sajjad, Khalid, Saleem, Ashraf and Ifftikhar.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.