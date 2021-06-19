UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, 5kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Five arrested, 5kg hashish seized in sargodha

Police on Saturday arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, a Sahiwal police station team conducted raids at various places and arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered 5.

120kg hashish and 60 litres of liquor from them. They were identified as-Sajjad, Khalid, Saleem, Ashraf and Ifftikhar.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossi ..

11 minutes ago

National Netball Championship from June 27

7 minutes ago

New Zealand bowl against India in World Test Champ ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Iran's Raisi on Winning Presid ..

7 minutes ago

UAE becomes world&#039;s second country to approve ..

23 minutes ago

12 deaths, 158 new virus cases reported in Punjab

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.