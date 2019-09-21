Five arrested, 7,000 kites recovered in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

The police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered more than 7,000 kites here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered more than 7,000 kites here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said officials arrested motorcyclist Aftab along with 6,000 kites from Chak No.208-RB, Sohail with 400 kites from Raza Abad, Asif with 600 kites from Raza Abad, Amjad and Nabeel were arrested with dozens of kites from Ghulam Muhammad Abad.