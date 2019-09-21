Five Arrested, 7,000 Kites Recovered In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:21 PM
The police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered more than 7,000 kites here on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered more than 7,000 kites here on Saturday.
A police spokesman said officials arrested motorcyclist Aftab along with 6,000 kites from Chak No.208-RB, Sohail with 400 kites from Raza Abad, Asif with 600 kites from Raza Abad, Amjad and Nabeel were arrested with dozens of kites from Ghulam Muhammad Abad.