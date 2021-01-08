UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested, Arms, Narcotics Recovered In Separate Raids

Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The city police here on Friday, in separate raids, claimed to have arrested five persons after recovering 8Kg hashish from a car and 7 Kalashnikovs and two pistols from a house.

Acting on a tip off, the Machni police recovered seven Kalashnikovs and two pistols that were secretly kept in an under-constructed house. Police also booked two accused identified as Samiullah and Salman.

After intercepting a suspected car at Aman Chowk, the Cantt. police confiscated six kilogram hashish hidden in secret cavities of a car. Two alleged narcotics smugglers including a man named Qalat and his son Adil were arrested.

In a third raid conducted by Mathra police a drug peddler Asfandyar was arrested by recovering 550gram ice-drug and 200gram heroin from his possession.

Different cases registered against them at relevant police stations while further investigation was in progress.

