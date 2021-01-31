UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Arms Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Five arrested, arms recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as five persons including two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) were arrested in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam police station and recovered arms from their possession, said police here on Sunday.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Rural Circle Rokhan Zeb Khan constituted a team under the supervision of station house officer Niamat Ullah Shah Khan and started search operation in different areas of Gul Imam.

The police arrested two POs identified as Khalil resident of Daraki and Zahoor Khan resident of Andari.

Similarly, the police also arrested three other criminals wanted to police in different cases.

Police also recovered two rifles, 140 rounds from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Hub71 launches new academic partnerships, initiati ..

2 hours ago

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.