Five arrested, arms recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as five persons including two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) were arrested in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam police station and recovered arms from their possession, said police here on Sunday.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Rural Circle Rokhan Zeb Khan constituted a team under the supervision of station house officer Niamat Ullah Shah Khan and started search operation in different areas of Gul Imam.

The police arrested two POs identified as Khalil resident of Daraki and Zahoor Khan resident of Andari.

Similarly, the police also arrested three other criminals wanted to police in different cases.

Police also recovered two rifles, 140 rounds from their possession.