Five arrested, arms recovered in search operation

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday conducted search and strike operation in the limits of Sabirabad area and recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of outlaws.

On the directives of District Police Officer, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the police team led by SHO Sabirabad Sohail Shah conducted raids on different localities and recovered one Kalashnikov, one G3 gun, one repeater, one rifle and three pistols while four tenants were arrested on their non-registration with concerned police station.

Meanwhile, Khurram police arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Naheedullah alies Charg and recovered a pistol and 25 cartridges from him while two persons were booked over violating traffic rules.