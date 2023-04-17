UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :City police here on Monday arrested five suspects involved in serious street crimes and recovered two kilograms of hashish and four pistols from their possession.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Station House Officer (SHO) Mathra accompanied by a police team conducted raids in different areas of Pir Bala, Darmangi, Yousaf Karkhanay Stop and arrested five suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing, robbery, and drug trafficking.

Police also seized two kilograms of hashish, four pistols, and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

Cases have been registered while further investigation is in process.

