Five Arrested For Carrying Illegal Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Five arrested for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and knife from their possession during an operation here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral held Rizwan, Farkan, Rehman and recovered 03 knives from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police nabbed Muhammad Shiraz and Muhammad Hamad and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases were against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SP appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements.

