Five arrested for charging extra parking fee

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration arrested five contractors of parking stands for charging extra parking fee from citizens during an operation launched here on Friday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood conducted surprise visits of parking stands at different hospitals of the city.

The officers arrested five contractors of parking stands at Shahbaz Sharif hospital, Fatima Jinnah hospital, Children Complex and District Headquarters Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that the deputy commissioner gave him a task to identify people charging extra parking fee from citizens and take strict action against the violators.

He said that he himself would monitor the parking fee and added the violators would not only be fined but FIRs would also be registered against them.