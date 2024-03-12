Open Menu

Five Arrested For Cockfighting, Gambling

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Five arrested for cockfighting, gambling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police on Tuesday apprehended five individuals caught red-handed engaging in illegal rooster fighting and gambling activities in Fatehjang town, Attock.

According to Police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the scene where the illicit activities were taking place in an open area, attracting participants from far-flung regions.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five alleged gamblers and the confiscation of a substantial sum of over Rs 3.7 million in bet money, alongside the seizure of several fighting cocks.

The arrested suspects hailing from different parts of the district were promptly taken to the Fatehjang police station, where they were placed under lockup.

APP/nsi/378

