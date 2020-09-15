Five arrested for decanting in sargodha

UrduPoint.com
The police arrested five shopkeepers for decanting in the district on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested five shopkeepers for decanting in the district on Tuesday.

The police said various teams of the police conducted raids in different areas, including Chungi No 12, Niazi Chowk, Nehang and Chak No 66 NB, and arrested Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Adeel, Sibtain, Dilawar andMuhammad Waris.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

