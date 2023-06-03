UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested For Different Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Five arrested for different crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested five alleged criminals in different cases across the district on Saturday.

A spokesman said that law-enforcers of different police stations raided various localities in their respective regions and arrested Aqib, Saqib, Razaq, Usman and Talha.

The police also recovered 2kg hashish, 0.2kg opium, nine pistols, three guns, 234 bullets, 290 litres of liquor and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

16 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

1 hour ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

1 hour ago
 Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujra ..

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.