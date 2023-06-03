Five arrested for different crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested five alleged criminals in different cases across the district on Saturday.

A spokesman said that law-enforcers of different police stations raided various localities in their respective regions and arrested Aqib, Saqib, Razaq, Usman and Talha.

The police also recovered 2kg hashish, 0.2kg opium, nine pistols, three guns, 234 bullets, 290 litres of liquor and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was under way.