Five Arrested For Drugs, Liquor Possession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Five arrested for drugs, liquor possession

Police have arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs, bottles of liquor from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs, bottles of liquor from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Taxila Police held Irfan Ali and recovered 695 gram charas from his possession while Wah Cantt police arrested Irshad Ullah and recovered 180 gram charas from him.

Similarly, Rata Amral Police arrested two bottle runners namely Sabir Khan and Muhammad Munir and recovered 40 liter liquor from their possession.

Civil Line Police nabbed Zeeshan Ali and recovered two bottles of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

