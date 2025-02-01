Five Arrested For Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) New Multan police arrested five suspects involved in firing in a wedding ceremony and recovered weapons here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, they recovered four repeaters, a pistol and five magazines from the arrested suspects. A case has been registered against them and further investigations are underway, the spokesman said.
