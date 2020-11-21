UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested For Illegal Delivery Of Petrol, Gas Refilling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :City police netted five accused for illegal delivery of petrol or refilling of gas cylinders and seized Petrol, gas cylinders with measuring instruments from their possession A police spokesman informed that Chontra police, during course of action, arrested five accused identified as Murad, Arslan, Nisar, Qaiser and Shouket who were openly delivering petrol and involved in gas refilling illegally.

Police also seized petrol, recovered electric forks and other measuring instruments from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused and started investigation, the spokesman said.

