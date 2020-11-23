UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested For Illegal LPG Decanting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Five arrested for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested five shopkeepers from Saddar Baroni areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Ayaz, Inayatullah, Faizan, Mati ur Rehman and Yasir were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said.

