Five arrested for issuing illegal SIMs on Afghan passports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The officials of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested five accused for issuing illegal phone SIMs on Afghani passports.

FIR spokesman told media on Friday that action was taken at Kohat Road, Peshawar from where five accused were arrested from a franchise of a mobile phone company.

The accused had issued illegal phone SIMs on Afghan passports, the official said adding that five laptops containing the data of scanned passports and eight mobile phones were confiscated from the franchise.

It was learnt that the accused were involved in providing illegally activated SIMs to Afghan citizens for a price of Rs 3000.