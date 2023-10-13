Open Menu

Five Arrested For Issuing Illegal SIMs On Afghan Passports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Five arrested for issuing illegal SIMs on Afghan passports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The officials of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested five accused for issuing illegal phone SIMs on Afghani passports.

FIR spokesman told media on Friday that action was taken at Kohat Road, Peshawar from where five accused were arrested from a franchise of a mobile phone company.

The accused had issued illegal phone SIMs on Afghan passports, the official said adding that five laptops containing the data of scanned passports and eight mobile phones were confiscated from the franchise.

It was learnt that the accused were involved in providing illegally activated SIMs to Afghan citizens for a price of Rs 3000.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Road Kohat Price Federal Investigation Agency Media From

Recent Stories

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

20 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

22 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

25 minutes ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

33 minutes ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

55 minutes ago
OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

56 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

1 hour ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

1 hour ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan