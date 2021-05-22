Five arrested for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A task force of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday caught five alleged power thieves.

The task force, along with the police, conducted raids in Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Chawa, Bhera and caught Azhar, Safdar, Sufiyan, Rafaqat and Dost Muhammad red-handed stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through tampering with the meters.

Cases have been registered against the accused.