UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested For Pilfering Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:48 PM

Five arrested for pilfering electricity

A task force of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday caught five alleged power thieves

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A task force of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Saturday caught five alleged power thieves.

The task force, along with the police, conducted raids in Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Chawa, Bhera and caught Azhar, Safdar, Sufiyan, Rafaqat and Dost Muhammad red-handed stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through tampering with the meters.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company From

Recent Stories

PR chairman orders improving facilities for passen ..

5 minutes ago

Zalmi rope-in Inzamam for remaining PSL 6 matches

5 minutes ago

Fiji reports eight more COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

IRSA releases 192,300 cusecs water

15 minutes ago

UK Secures Landmark G7 Commitments on Halting Biod ..

15 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,831 new COVID-19 cases, total u ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.