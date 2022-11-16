Five arrested for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Rata Amral police arrested Muhammad Sadiq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police held Abdul Majid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Airport Police nabbed Umair Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Jaber while city police recovered 20 round pistol 30 bore from Ibrahim.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.