Five Arrested For Possessing Illegal Arms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for possessing illegal arms from different areas of the district.
According to a police spokesman, the Rata Amaral Police held two accused Ahsan Nazir and Mujahid for having a 30-bore pistol each.
Similarly, the Civil Lines Police nabbed Imran Tariq and Samiullah with 30-bore pistols, while the Chontra Police held accused Taimoor Shahzad also with a 30-bore pistol.
APP/mwc-ihn
