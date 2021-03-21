Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered a repeater of 12 bore, a pistol of 9mm, a rifle of 9mm and three pistols of 30 bore from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Chontra, Sadiqabad, Airport and Mandra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested five persons namely Muhammad Haseeb, Saddam Mehmood, Abu Talha, Sadaqat and Rashid Ali and recovered a 12 bore repeater, a 9mm pistol, 9mm rifle and three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.