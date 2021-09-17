Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered 2870 grams charras, a 30 bore pistol, 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that Gujar Khan police held a drug peddler namely Amjad Khan and recovered 2170 grams charras from his possession.

Taxila police arrested Muhammad Tayyab and recovered 360 grams charras while Saddar Baroni police rounded up another accused namely Amjad with 340 grams charras.

Kahuta police arrested Mubeen Ahmed and Muhammad Saleem on recovery of a 30 bore pistol, 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.