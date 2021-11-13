Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Wah Cantt police held Jawad and Muhammad Khalid and recovered two pistols of 30 bore and ammunition.

R.A.

Bazar police held Hussain Maqsood for having a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Bani police netted Shah Faisal for possessing a pistol of 30 bore and ammunition.

Pirwadhai police arrested Muhammad Zada and recovered a dagger from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.