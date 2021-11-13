UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Wah Cantt police held Jawad and Muhammad Khalid and recovered two pistols of 30 bore and ammunition.

R.A.

Bazar police held Hussain Maqsood for having a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Bani police netted Shah Faisal for possessing a pistol of 30 bore and ammunition.

Pirwadhai police arrested Muhammad Zada and recovered a dagger from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Shah Faisal All From

Recent Stories

DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

59 seconds ago
 Mapimpi at the double as Springboks down Scotland

Mapimpi at the double as Springboks down Scotland

1 minute ago
 Vaccination against measles, rubella to begin from ..

Vaccination against measles, rubella to begin from Monday, says Saeed Ghani

1 minute ago
 Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbu ..

Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbus

4 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates saffron cultivation project i ..

Governor inaugurates saffron cultivation project in Chitral

4 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Counters, a facility to get MLCs wi ..

Police Khidmat Counters, a facility to get MLCs without visiting Police Stations ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.