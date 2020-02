(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :-:The Gepco caught five accused for stealing power from main supply line and tempering metres in the district on Sunday.

Asmat, Khalid Mehmood, Luqman, Saeed and Arif were arrested by the police which also registeredcases against them, the polic said.