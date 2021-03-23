Five arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested five accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Race Course police netted Adil and Muhammad Riaz for operating illegal petrol agencies.

Naseerabad police conducted raids and arrested Abdullah and Aqeel ud Din for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession.

Another accused namely Muhammad Shoaib for running an illegal petrol agency was also sent behind the bars.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.