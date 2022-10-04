Five arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies, conducted raids and arrested five accused over violations.

According to the police spokesman, Airport police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Ahmed, Shahrukh Mehmood and Ahsan for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

In another raid, Kahuta Police arrested Muhammad Nazir for operating an illegal petrol agency.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possessions and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He informed that police would continue its operation against the rules violators and warned all illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed accordingly.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action would be taken as per defined law.