UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested For Running Illegal Petrol, LPG Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Five arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies, conducted raids and arrested five accused over violations.

According to the police spokesman, Airport police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Ahmed, Shahrukh Mehmood and Ahsan for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

In another raid, Kahuta Police arrested Muhammad Nazir for operating an illegal petrol agency.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possessions and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He informed that police would continue its operation against the rules violators and warned all illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed accordingly.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action would be taken as per defined law.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Business Rawalpindi Kahuta Gas All From Airport

Recent Stories

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

27 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branc ..

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

55 minutes ago
 EU announces to substantially scale-up its assista ..

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people i ..

1 hour ago
 Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.