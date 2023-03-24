UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested For Selling Fireworks, Fake Fertilizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Five arrested for selling fireworks, fake fertilizer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were arrested for selling fireworks material and manufacturing fake fertilizer during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Friday that Khurrianwala police nabbed two accused --Zulifqar and Nadeem from Chak No 200-RB and recovered fireworks material from their hideout.

The agriculture department's teams during action in the limits of Garrh police station arrested three shopkeepers Nadeem and two others from Kalianwala. They were involved in manufacturing fake urea fertilizer.

Separate cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Agriculture From

Recent Stories

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

10 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.