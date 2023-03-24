Five arrested for selling fireworks, fake fertilizer

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were arrested for selling fireworks material and manufacturing fake fertilizer during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Friday that Khurrianwala police nabbed two accused --Zulifqar and Nadeem from Chak No 200-RB and recovered fireworks material from their hideout.

The agriculture department's teams during action in the limits of Garrh police station arrested three shopkeepers Nadeem and two others from Kalianwala. They were involved in manufacturing fake urea fertilizer.

Separate cases were registered against them.