Five Arrested For Selling Kites In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:21 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five accused for selling and flying kites.
According to the police, during a crackdown, the police arrested Abdul Rehman, Shehbaz, Samar Abbas, Zartaj Ali and Abdul Lahad.
The police also seized kites and string roles from their possessions besides registering separate cases.