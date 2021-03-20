Five arrested for selling kites in sialkot

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five accused for selling and flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five accused for selling and flying kites.

According to the police, during a crackdown, the police arrested Abdul Rehman, Shehbaz, Samar Abbas, Zartaj Ali and Abdul Lahad.

The police also seized kites and string roles from their possessions besides registering separate cases.