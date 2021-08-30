Five arrested for supplying unhealthy water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Keamari Police Monday announced arresting five water tanker drivers for supplying unhealthy water collected from the potholes.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, accused were arrested from Katto Goth, Mochko area.

Arrested have been identified as Siraj Jan, Muhammad Hanif, Gul Wali, Azizullah and Zafarullah.

They mostly used to supply the dirty water collected from the potholes in district Keamari and West areas for drinking purpose.

The police has also seized five trucks used in the crime. A case against arrested has been registered on complaint of Water board.