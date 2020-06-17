Five arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

Rawalpindi Police have arrested five persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested five persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus.

Police arrested five violators namely Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shafique, Haris Ali and Syed Muhammad Wali and registered FIRs against the violators.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.