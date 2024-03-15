Five arrested from secret gambling den

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Nazimabad police on Friday apprehended five suspects involved in gambling and recovered cash, phones and other gambling material from their possession.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq, the Nazimabad police of district Central on a tip off conducted a raid at a secret gambling den located in Kathiawari Muhalla and arrested five accused.

The arrested were identified as Ahsan, Faryab, Kamran, Faisal and Hassan. The police recovered cash Rs 2230, five mobile phones and playing cards from the possession of the arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.