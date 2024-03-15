Open Menu

Five Arrested From Secret Gambling Den

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Five arrested from secret gambling den

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Nazimabad police on Friday apprehended five suspects involved in gambling and recovered cash, phones and other gambling material from their possession.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq, the Nazimabad police of district Central on a tip off conducted a raid at a secret gambling den located in Kathiawari Muhalla and arrested five accused.

The arrested were identified as Ahsan, Faryab, Kamran, Faisal and Hassan. The police recovered cash Rs 2230, five mobile phones and playing cards from the possession of the arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

17 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

17 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

17 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan